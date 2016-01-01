The Kyiv Jewish Forum is an annual event bringing together prominent leaders from all over the world to discuss and debate complex global and regional challenges facing the Jewish community. The goal is to inspire thought-provoking conversations that matter.

This year's edition of the Kyiv Jewish Forum, organized by the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine in partnership with The Jerusalem Post, will be broadcast online in November 2024.

The Forum's guests include leading figures from the global Jewish community, international diplomats, government officials, and prominent business leaders from around the world. Discussions will particularly focus on supporting Ukraine's Jewish community during the ongoing war, combating rising global antisemitism, and strengthening international Jewish solidarity.

Since its inception in 2019, when it brought together over 500 leaders from Israel, the United States, Europe and Ukraine, the Kyiv Jewish Forum has become a crucial platform for dialogue on pressing issues facing Ukrainian and global Jewry. This year's event takes on special significance as it marks five years of bringing the international Jewish community together, even as Ukraine continues to face unprecedented challenges.